iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.