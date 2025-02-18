iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Lessened by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

