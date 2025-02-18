iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

