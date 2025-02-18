iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stake Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10,290.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,616 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $88.19 and a one year high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.