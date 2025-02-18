iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,609,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 94,959 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

