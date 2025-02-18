J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 43,666 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,666 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 13.72%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.