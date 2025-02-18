J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VYMI opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.9647 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

