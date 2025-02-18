J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 32,254 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,254 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 826,259 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 526,790 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 381,889 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,444,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 288,126 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

