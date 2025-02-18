J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $762,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,594,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $385.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

