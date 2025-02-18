J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 26.5% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,896,000 after acquiring an additional 162,678 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day moving average is $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.