J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 266,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20,513.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 101,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYT opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

