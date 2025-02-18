J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,991,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 371,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period.

SMLF opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

