J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 769,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 170,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377,999 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $88.19 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

