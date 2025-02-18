J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $381.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.38. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $284.84 and a 52-week high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.