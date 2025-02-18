Jeffrey V. Poulton Sells 967 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,530. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

