JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,386,797.44. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $25,520.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,156. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,378. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,312.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 407,415 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in JFrog by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in JFrog by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.