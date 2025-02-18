JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,889 JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JBND opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $55.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.