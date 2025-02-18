JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 713 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock valued at $578,221,285 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

