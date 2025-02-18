JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 378,179 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 338,316 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after buying an additional 268,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,952,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $121.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.



