JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $573.58 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $584.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.46 and its 200-day moving average is $546.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.