JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

FAZ stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

