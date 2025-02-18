JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 280.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after purchasing an additional 411,109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,705,000 after acquiring an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,497 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 price target (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $7,107,506.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,289.82. The trade was a 50.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

