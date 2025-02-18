JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 25,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

