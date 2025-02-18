JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

