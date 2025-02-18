JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,649,000 after buying an additional 1,522,715 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,437,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 564,297 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,509,000 after acquiring an additional 524,175 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

