John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BTO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,424. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

