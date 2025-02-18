John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BTO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,424. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.