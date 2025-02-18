John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JMSB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. 7,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515. The stock has a market cap of $280.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

In other John Marshall Bancorp news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,360. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

