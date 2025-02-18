Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.76 per share and revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $283.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

