JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,331,000 after acquiring an additional 376,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,281,000 after acquiring an additional 136,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416,013 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JEPI opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.
About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks for a Value Portfolio: Undervalued Gems to Watch
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- WeRide Stock Explodes as NVIDIA’s Investment Emerges
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AMC Stock Surges on Bitcoin News—Meme Stocks Making a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.