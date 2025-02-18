JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,331,000 after acquiring an additional 376,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,281,000 after acquiring an additional 136,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416,013 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

