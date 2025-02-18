Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dover by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $159.48 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average of $191.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

