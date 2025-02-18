Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC decreased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.