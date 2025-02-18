Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 75.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.59.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.