Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

