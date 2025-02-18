Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 3,335 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,463 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $607.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.56 and its 200 day moving average is $496.20.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

