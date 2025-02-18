Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires 126,736 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $35,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,260,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,931,000 after acquiring an additional 377,295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

