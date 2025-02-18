Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

