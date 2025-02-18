Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,189 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.66 and a 12-month high of $222.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

