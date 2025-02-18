Kestra Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $173.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

