Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $4.00 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Shares of KDP opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper
In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.