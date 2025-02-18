Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $4.00 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

