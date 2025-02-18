Key Financial Inc Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

