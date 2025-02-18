Key Financial Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 711,253 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,833,000 after buying an additional 304,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 208,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 194,413 shares during the period.

MDYG opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

