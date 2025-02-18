Key Financial Inc Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 1.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 182,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 106,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

