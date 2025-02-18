Key Financial Inc Purchases 992 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

