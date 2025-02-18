Key Financial Inc Sells 2,848 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day moving average is $163.90. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.