KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 222,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. IAC has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in IAC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of IAC by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in IAC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

