Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.34%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

