KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in KLA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in KLA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $750.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $609.40 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $697.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

