Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE KEP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

