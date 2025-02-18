Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Pinterest worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.3 %

Pinterest stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

