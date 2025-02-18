Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

